Hua Hin White Villa - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Situated in Hua Hin's city center, Hua Hin White Villa is the perfect place to experience Hua Hin/Cha-am and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. The hotel is located opposite the Hua Hin Market Village and is only 150 meters from the beach. Hua Hin White Villa offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Wi-Fi in public areas and a car park are just a few of the facilities that set Hua Hin White Villa apart from other hotels in the city. Step into one of 33 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as a refrigerator, balcony/terrace, internet access, and air conditioning. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities, such as an outdoor pool, to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your reason for visiting Hua Hin/Cha-am, the Hua Hin White Villa is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.