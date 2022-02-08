HUA HIN TEST & GO

Hua Hin White Villa - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8
waardering met
232 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Hua Hin White Villa - Image 0
Hua Hin White Villa - Image 1
Hua Hin White Villa - Image 2
Hua Hin White Villa - Image 3
Hua Hin White Villa - Image 4
Hua Hin White Villa - Image 5
+12 foto's
50% STORTING

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Hua Hin's city center, Hua Hin White Villa is the perfect place to experience Hua Hin/Cha-am and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. The hotel is located opposite the Hua Hin Market Village and is only 150 meters from the beach. Hua Hin White Villa offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Wi-Fi in public areas and a car park are just a few of the facilities that set Hua Hin White Villa apart from other hotels in the city. Step into one of 33 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as a refrigerator, balcony/terrace, internet access, and air conditioning. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities, such as an outdoor pool, to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your reason for visiting Hua Hin/Cha-am, the Hua Hin White Villa is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Hua Hin White Villa , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Hua Hin White Villa
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

125/11 Pass Soi Hua Hin 69 around 100 M. (Opposite Hua Hin Market Village) Phetchkasem Rd., Tumbol Hua Hin, Amphur Hua Hin, Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
waardering met
29 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
waardering met
958 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU