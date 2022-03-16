Rosario Oasis Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Rosario Oasis Resort (SHA Plus+)Enjoy all the sightseeing options of Chiang Mai with a stay at Rosario Oasis Resort (SHA Plus+).Rosario Oasis Resort (SHA Plus+) provides the best in services and amenities to help make guests feel comfortable. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the resort's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the resort's easy to book transportation services. The resort provides shuttle services to help you find what you want in Chiang Mai.Parking is available and free, provided by the resort for guests with their own transportation. While lodging at this wonderful resort, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the resort's ticket service and tours. The resort's on-site laundry service helps you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less.In-room conveniences include 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. Some small or last-minute needs can be quickly fulfilled by the convenience stores without having to leave the resort. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Guestrooms are designed to provide an optimal level of comfort with welcoming decor and essential amenities. The resort provides linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. The multiple room layout options at Rosario Oasis Resort (SHA Plus+) include rooms with separate living room and balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television, in-room video streaming and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The resort also provides guests with a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar. Rosario Oasis Resort (SHA Plus+) also provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in its bathroom. Selected room rates may have access to the executive lounge provides high-end services in an atmosphere of sophisticated luxury.Dining and things to doStart your vacation days in the best possible way. Begin every morning of your stay with an in-house breakfast. Wake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the resort. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options. Have fun at night with your travel companions right at the resort's bar.If you're truly selective about eating, you'll be grateful for the in-house BBQ facilities available here.Rosario Oasis Resort (SHA Plus+) offers wonderful recreational facilities for guests to enjoy. Pamper and indulge yourself with a visit to the massage and hot tub. The many offerings at Rosario Oasis Resort (SHA Plus+) ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool. The poolside bar at Rosario Oasis Resort (SHA Plus+) gives you a great reason to spend more time in your swimsuit.Hot days can be cool fun with water activities like the fishing. In a competitive mood? Get sporty with your travel group or other guests at the golf course on site in the resort. Have some relaxing fun with family and friends at the library.Around the propertyThis is your chance to explore all that Chiang Mai has to offer. Whatever you may be looking to buy on your trip to Chiang Mai, chances are you'll find it at Chiang Mai Night Bazaar located 10.4 km away. Engage in the city's best art at Art in Paradise, Chiang Mai 3D Art Museum located 11.2 km away, where you can learn about the local art scene and buy original works.Reasons to stay hereThis resort scores higher than 97% of the city's accommodations on value for moneyPast guests rate facilities here higher than 98% of the city's accommodation.This resort stands above the rest with a cleanliness score that beats 97% of accommodations in the city.