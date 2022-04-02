SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Orchid Riverview Hotel - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.3
waardering met
509 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 2, 2022
Orchid Riverview Hotel - Image 0
Orchid Riverview Hotel - Image 1
Orchid Riverview Hotel - Image 2
Orchid Riverview Hotel - Image 3
Orchid Riverview Hotel - Image 4
Orchid Riverview Hotel - Image 5
+13 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Orchid Riverview Hotel, located in the City Center area, is a popular choice for travelers. Only 27 Km away, this 3-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Suratthani property. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, laundromat, taxi service, ticket service can be enjoyed here. The ambiance of Orchid Riverview Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. flat screen television, complimentary instant coffee, linens, mirror, sofa are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, outdoor pool, solarium. Orchid Riverview Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Suratthani.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Orchid Riverview Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Orchid Riverview Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

37/9 Bangbaimai Road, City Center, Suratthani, Thailand, 84000

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Amarin Samui Hotel
7.6
waardering met
241 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Samaya Bura Beach Resort - Koh Samui
7.7
waardering met
641 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Fair House Villas en Spa Samui
8.3
waardering met
606 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
OZO Chaweng Samui
8.7
waardering met
1188 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa
8.5
waardering met
1073 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Muang Samui Spa Resort
8.6
waardering met
855 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Amari Koh Samui
8.6
waardering met
1152 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Royal Muang Samui Villa's
8.4
waardering met
673 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU