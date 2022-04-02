SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Orchid Riverview Hotel - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.3

509レビューによる評価
更新日 April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Orchid Riverview Hotel, located in the City Center area, is a popular choice for travelers. Only 27 Km away, this 3-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Suratthani property. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, laundromat, taxi service, ticket service can be enjoyed here. The ambiance of Orchid Riverview Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. flat screen television, complimentary instant coffee, linens, mirror, sofa are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, outdoor pool, solarium. Orchid Riverview Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Suratthani.

住所/地図

37/9 Bangbaimai Road, City Center, Suratthani, Thailand, 84000

