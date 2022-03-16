InterContinental Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

The modern InterContinental Bangkok offers luxurious accommodation in Pathumwan, just 200 metres from Chitlom BTS Skytrain Station. It provides pampering spa treatments, an outdoor pool and 5 dining options. InterContinental Bangkok is a short 5-minute stroll from shopping at Central World Plaza and Gaysorn Plaza. Suvarnabhumi Airport is 23 km from the hotel. Stylishly decorated, the spacious air-conditioned rooms at InterContinental have large double-glazed windows overlooking the city. Each is equipped with a flat-screen cable/satellite TV and DVD player. Enjoying a bird’s eye view of Bangkok, the 24-hour Infinity Fitness features a well-equipped gym and yoga classes. After a refreshing workout, guests may relax with a massage or facial at Spa InterContinental. The hotel’s restaurants serve a delicious selection of international, Western, Italian and Chinese dishes. Champagne and cigars can be enjoyed at the hotel’s 2 bars.

