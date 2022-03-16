BANGKOK TEST & GO

InterContinental Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9
waardering met
1871 reviews
March 16, 2022
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The modern InterContinental Bangkok offers luxurious accommodation in Pathumwan, just 200 metres from Chitlom BTS Skytrain Station. It provides pampering spa treatments, an outdoor pool and 5 dining options.

InterContinental Bangkok is a short 5-minute stroll from shopping at Central World Plaza and Gaysorn Plaza. Suvarnabhumi Airport is 23 km from the hotel.

Stylishly decorated, the spacious air-conditioned rooms at InterContinental have large double-glazed windows overlooking the city. Each is equipped with a flat-screen cable/satellite TV and DVD player.

Enjoying a bird’s eye view of Bangkok, the 24-hour Infinity Fitness features a well-equipped gym and yoga classes. After a refreshing workout, guests may relax with a massage or facial at Spa InterContinental.

The hotel’s restaurants serve a delicious selection of international, Western, Italian and Chinese dishes. Champagne and cigars can be enjoyed at the hotel’s 2 bars.

Adres / kaart

973 Phloen Chit Road, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

