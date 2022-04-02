KRABI TEST & GO

Baan Piengfah Holiday Home Ao Nang - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
9.4
waardering met
7 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 2, 2022
Baan Piengfah Holiday Home Ao Nang - Image 0
Baan Piengfah Holiday Home Ao Nang - Image 1
Baan Piengfah Holiday Home Ao Nang - Image 2
Baan Piengfah Holiday Home Ao Nang - Image 3
Baan Piengfah Holiday Home Ao Nang - Image 4
Baan Piengfah Holiday Home Ao Nang - Image 5
+31 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

We are proud to offer you Baan Piengfah a 2 bedroom new modern and Thai style property located only approximately 5 minutes away from Ao Nang offering a variety of beaches, restaurants and shopping facilities, also only 15 minutes to Krabi Town where the international airport is located. This attractive well designed property is the perfect option for a private relaxing vacation in stylish surroundings which can accommodate up to 5 guests comfortably.Baan Piengfah is ideal for couples, friends and families seeking more privacy, space and comfort including all the facilities expected from a first class holiday home. The entrance leads you into the spacious open plan living/dining area also featuring a modern fully well equipped kitchen. The Master bedroom offers a comfortable king-size bed for the perfect night sleep and features a modern style bathroom with indoor shower. The second bedroom also offers a comfortable queen size bed, leading to en-suite bathroom with contemporary style outdoor shower, a skylight provides this stylish shower room with natural light.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Baan Piengfah Holiday Home Ao Nang , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Baan Piengfah Holiday Home Ao Nang
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
waardering met
3402 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
waardering met
634 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Villa's met uitzicht op de kliffen
9.1
waardering met
221 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Chada Thais dorp
7.9
waardering met
691 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
waardering met
1021 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ananta Burin Resort
8.2
waardering met
1479 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
waardering met
3503 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Het kleine resort
8.1
waardering met
900 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Vakantiedorp Phra Nang Inn
7.9
waardering met
2864 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU