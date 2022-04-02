KRABI TEST & GO

Baan Piengfah Holiday Home Ao Nang - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
9.4
note avec
7 avis
Mis à jour le April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

We are proud to offer you Baan Piengfah a 2 bedroom new modern and Thai style property located only approximately 5 minutes away from Ao Nang offering a variety of beaches, restaurants and shopping facilities, also only 15 minutes to Krabi Town where the international airport is located. This attractive well designed property is the perfect option for a private relaxing vacation in stylish surroundings which can accommodate up to 5 guests comfortably.Baan Piengfah is ideal for couples, friends and families seeking more privacy, space and comfort including all the facilities expected from a first class holiday home. The entrance leads you into the spacious open plan living/dining area also featuring a modern fully well equipped kitchen. The Master bedroom offers a comfortable king-size bed for the perfect night sleep and features a modern style bathroom with indoor shower. The second bedroom also offers a comfortable queen size bed, leading to en-suite bathroom with contemporary style outdoor shower, a skylight provides this stylish shower room with natural light.

Adresse / Carte

Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand

