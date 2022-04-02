KRABI TEST & GO

Baan Piengfah Holiday Home Ao Nang - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
9.4

7 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 2, 2022
Baan Piengfah Holiday Home Ao Nang - Image 0
Baan Piengfah Holiday Home Ao Nang - Image 1
Baan Piengfah Holiday Home Ao Nang - Image 2
Baan Piengfah Holiday Home Ao Nang - Image 3
Baan Piengfah Holiday Home Ao Nang - Image 4
Baan Piengfah Holiday Home Ao Nang - Image 5
+31 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

We are proud to offer you Baan Piengfah a 2 bedroom new modern and Thai style property located only approximately 5 minutes away from Ao Nang offering a variety of beaches, restaurants and shopping facilities, also only 15 minutes to Krabi Town where the international airport is located. This attractive well designed property is the perfect option for a private relaxing vacation in stylish surroundings which can accommodate up to 5 guests comfortably.Baan Piengfah is ideal for couples, friends and families seeking more privacy, space and comfort including all the facilities expected from a first class holiday home. The entrance leads you into the spacious open plan living/dining area also featuring a modern fully well equipped kitchen. The Master bedroom offers a comfortable king-size bed for the perfect night sleep and features a modern style bathroom with indoor shower. The second bedroom also offers a comfortable queen size bed, leading to en-suite bathroom with contemporary style outdoor shower, a skylight provides this stylish shower room with natural light.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Baan Piengfah Holiday Home Ao Nang 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Baan Piengfah Holiday Home Ao Nang
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand

파트너 호텔

사이 피피 아일랜드 빌리지
8.7
평가
3402 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

크라비 차 다 리조트
7.5
평가
634 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
씬 클리프 뷰 빌라
9.1
평가
221 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
차다 타이 빌리지
7.9
평가
691 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
크라비 라 플라야 리조트
8
평가
1021 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
아난타 부린 리조트
8.2
평가
1479 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
피스 라구나 리조트
8.1
평가
3503 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
스몰 리조트
8.1
평가
900 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
베케이션 빌리지 프라낭 인
7.9
평가
2864 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU