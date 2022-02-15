KRABI TEST & GO

제아볼라 호텔 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.8

713 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Zeavola Hotel(SHA Plus+)은 5성급 부티크 리조트로 피피섬 북쪽 끝자락에 위치한 백사장 해변입니다. 호텔 프런트 데스크에서 예약하면 푸켓이나 크라비에서 쾌속정으로 1시간이면 호텔에 도착할 수 있습니다. Zeavola가 제공하는 2개의 혁신적인 레스토랑에서 전원 및 태국 왕실 요리부터 군침 도는 국제 특선 요리에 이르기까지 다양한 정통 요리를 제공합니다. 다양한 전통, 민족 및 수입 제품과 원칙을 사용하여 설계된 커플 트리트먼트 세션을 위해 스파로 여행을 떠나십시오. 특히 피피섬은 세계 최고의 다이빙 장소 중 하나로 여겨지기 때문에 다양한 수상 활동을 경험할 수 있습니다.

주소 /지도

11 Moo 8, Laemthong, Ao Nang, Muang, Laem Tong Beach, Koh Phi Phi, Thailand, 81000

