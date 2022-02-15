泽沃拉酒店 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Zeavola Hotel (SHA Plus+) 是一家 5 星级精品度假村，位于皮皮岛北端无与伦比的白色沙滩上。在酒店前台安排的情况下，从普吉岛或甲米乘坐快艇可在一小时内抵达酒店。在 Zeavola 必须提供的两家创新餐厅用餐，供应各种地道美食，从乡村和皇家泰国菜到令人垂涎的国际特色菜。前往水疗中心享受使用一系列传统、民族和进口产品和原则设计的情侣护理疗程。有各种各样的水上活动可供体验，尤其是潜水，因为皮皮岛被认为是世界上最好的潜水点之一。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 泽沃拉酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 泽沃拉酒店 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。

合作伙伴酒店 SAii皮皮岛村 8.7 用

3402 评论 从 ฿-1