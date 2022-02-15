Zeavola Hotel - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Zeavola Hotel (SHA Plus+) is a 5-star boutique resort located on the northern tip of Phi Phi Island on an unbeatable stretch of a white sand beach. The hotel can be reached in one hour by speedboat from Phuket or Krabi with arrangements made by the hotel's front desk. Dine at the two innovative restaurants that Zeavola has to offer, serving a wide variety of authentic cuisine from rural and royal Thai to mouthwatering international specialties. Take a trip to the spa for a couple's treatment session designed using a range of traditional, ethnic, and imported products and principles. There is a whole range of water activities to experience, especially diving as Phi Phi is regarded as one of the best dive spots in the world.