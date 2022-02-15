KRABI TEST & GO

Zeavola Hotel - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.8
rating with
713 reviews
Updated on February 15, 2022
Zeavola Hotel - Image 0
Zeavola Hotel - Image 1
Zeavola Hotel - Image 2
Zeavola Hotel - Image 3
Zeavola Hotel - Image 4
Zeavola Hotel - Image 5
+40 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Zeavola Hotel (SHA Plus+) is a 5-star boutique resort located on the northern tip of Phi Phi Island on an unbeatable stretch of a white sand beach. The hotel can be reached in one hour by speedboat from Phuket or Krabi with arrangements made by the hotel's front desk. Dine at the two innovative restaurants that Zeavola has to offer, serving a wide variety of authentic cuisine from rural and royal Thai to mouthwatering international specialties. Take a trip to the spa for a couple's treatment session designed using a range of traditional, ethnic, and imported products and principles. There is a whole range of water activities to experience, especially diving as Phi Phi is regarded as one of the best dive spots in the world.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Zeavola Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Zeavola Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

11 Moo 8, Laemthong, Ao Nang, Muang, Laem Tong Beach, Koh Phi Phi, Thailand, 81000

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Phi Phi Holiday Resort
8.4
rating with
1621 reviews
From ฿-1
Phi Phi Harbour View Hotel
8.5
rating with
414 reviews
From ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
rating with
1023 reviews
From ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
rating with
553 reviews
From ฿-1
Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
rating with
2864 reviews
From ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
rating with
3503 reviews
From ฿-1
The Scene Cliff View Villas
9.1
rating with
221 reviews
From ฿-1
The Small Resort
8.1
rating with
900 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU