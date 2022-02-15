KRABI TEST & GO

ジボラホテル - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.8

713レビューによる評価
更新日 February 15, 2022
Zeavola Hotel - Image 0
Zeavola Hotel - Image 1
Zeavola Hotel - Image 2
Zeavola Hotel - Image 3
Zeavola Hotel - Image 4
Zeavola Hotel - Image 5
+40 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Zeavola Hotel（SHA Plus +）は、ピピ島の北端にある無敵の白い砂浜にある5つ星のブティックリゾートです。ホテルのフロントデスクが手配し、プーケットまたはクラビからスピードボートで1時間でホテルにアクセスできます。 Zeavolaが提供する2つの革新的なレストランでお食事をお楽しみください。田舎料理やロイヤルタイ料理から、食欲をそそる各国料理まで、さまざまな本格的な料理を提供しています。さまざまな伝統的、民族的、輸入された製品と原則を使用して設計されたカップルのトリートメントセッションのためにスパに旅行してください。ピピは世界で最高のダイビングスポットの1つと見なされているため、さまざまなウォーターアクティビティ、特にダイビングを体験できます。

住所/地図

11 Moo 8, Laemthong, Ao Nang, Muang, Laem Tong Beach, Koh Phi Phi, Thailand, 81000

