Amata Lanna Village Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Amata Lanna Village Hotel (SHA Plus+)Take a good wander and unveil the wonder of Chiang Mai with a stay at Amata Lanna Village Hotel (SHA Plus+).Enjoy all that Amata Lanna Village Hotel (SHA Plus+) has to offer! Keep up with all your communications easily with the resort's free Wi-Fi. Getting from and back to the airport can be easily arranged with the resort's airport transfer services. Taxi, car hire and shuttle services provided by the resort make exploring Chiang Mai even more convenient.Guests can enjoy free parking right at the resort. Front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs. Getting tickets for the city's best entertainment is easy through the resort's ticket service and tours. Packing light is possible at Amata Lanna Village Hotel (SHA Plus+) thanks to the resort's laundry service keeping your clothes clean.Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. For the comfort and health of all guests, smoking is not permitted anywhere within the resort.Enjoy the services offered at Amata Lanna Village Hotel (SHA Plus+) from the convenience of your guestroom. For your comfort, rooms at the resort are equipped with air conditioning. Selected rooms at Amata Lanna Village Hotel (SHA Plus+) include a balcony or terrace, as part of the room design. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar at your disposal. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the resort, you'll find a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels available. Dining and things to doEvery day at Amata Lanna Village Hotel (SHA Plus+) begins with a delicious in-house breakfast.Fill your days with the array of activities and facilities offered at Amata Lanna Village Hotel (SHA Plus+). End your days in total relaxation with a visit to the hot tub, located right at the resort. Spend some time relaxing at the resort's pool.Around the propertyAmata Lanna Village Hotel (SHA Plus+) provides an excellent base for exploring the sights of Chiang Mai in-depth. Multiple day trip options await you and your travel group close to Amata Lanna Village Hotel (SHA Plus+), starting with visits to Yi Peng and Loy Krathong (Lantern Festival) located just 2.7 km away.Reasons to stay hereGet more than you bargain for here, which scores value for money higher than 90% of the city's accommodation.Past guests love the cleanliness here, ranking it higher than 96% of the city's accommodation.Staff and service here are considered high quality by past guests whose ratings put it above 97% of the city's options.