파라다이스 코야오 리조트 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

푸켓과 크라비 사이의 야오노이 섬 북쪽 끝에 자리 잡은 파라다이스 코야오 리조트(SHA Plus+)는 지역 섬 마을에서 약 14km 떨어진 목가적인 휴양지를 제공합니다. 태국의 이 아름다운 자연에 진정으로 몰입할 수 있습니다.파라다이스 코야오 리조트(SHA Plus+)는 인피니티 풀과 250미터 길이의 한적한 해변을 자랑합니다. 주변 섬으로의 짧은 여행, 자전거 타기, 카약 타기 등 다양한 일일 활동과 여행을 즐기실 수 있습니다. 탁월한 식사 경험을 위해 이 숙박 시설은 2개의 레스토랑과 2개의 바를 갖추고 있으며, 서양 및 아시아의 입맛을 모두 만족시킵니다. 예약을 통해 푸켓 또는 크라비에서 픽업 서비스를 제공할 수 있습니다. 또는 택시, 보트 페리 또는 모험을 즐기는 야외 4x4 드라이브를 통해 숙소에 도착할 수도 있습니다. 파라다이스 코야오 리조트(SHA Plus+)는 의심할 여지 없이 진정으로 편안하고 재미있는 경험을 위한 원스톱 목적지입니다.
24 Moo 4, Koh Yao Noi Sub-district, Koh Yao District, Phang-nga Province, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160