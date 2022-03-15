天堂阁遥度假村 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Paradise KohYao Resort (SHA Plus+) 坐落在普吉岛和甲米之间的 Yao Noi 岛北端，提供田园诗般的度假胜地，距离当地的岛屿村庄约 14 公里。您可以真正沉浸在泰国这美丽的大自然中。天堂 KohYao 度假村 (SHA Plus+) 拥有一个无边泳池和一个 250 米的僻静海滩。提供范围广泛的日常活动和旅游，包括前往周边岛屿的短途旅行、骑自行车和划皮划艇。为了获得非凡的用餐体验，该酒店提供两间餐厅和两间酒吧，迎合西方和亚洲的味蕾。酒店可以通过预订安排从普吉岛或甲米出发的接机服务。或者，也可以通过出租车、渡轮或冒险的露天 4x4 驱动器到达酒店。 Paradise KohYao Resort (SHA Plus+) 无疑是您真正放松和有趣体验的一站式目的地。
24 Moo 4, Koh Yao Noi Sub-district, Koh Yao District, Phang-nga Province, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160