Paradise KohYao Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.5
rating with
730 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nestled on the northern tip of Yao Noi Island between Phuket and Krabi, Paradise KohYao Resort (SHA Plus+) offers an idyllic getaway, with approximately 14 kilometers from the local Island village. You can truly immersive yourself in this beautiful nature of Thailand.Paradise KohYao Resort (SHA Plus+) boasts an infinity pool and a 250-meter secluded beach. A wide range of daily activities and tours are available, which include short trips to the surrounding Islands, biking, and kayaking. For exceptional dining experience, this property offers two restaurants and two bars, catering to both Western and Asian taste buds.The property can arrange a pick-up service from Phuket or Krabi through reservations. Alternatively, the property can also be reached via taxis, boat ferries, or adventurous open-air 4x4 drives. Paradise KohYao Resort (SHA Plus+) is undoubtedly your one-stop destination for a truly relaxing and fun experience.

Address / Map

24 Moo 4, Koh Yao Noi Sub-district, Koh Yao District, Phang-nga Province, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

