Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
8.7

315 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 20, 2022
Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket - Image 0
Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket - Image 1
Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket - Image 2
Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket - Image 3
Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket - Image 4
Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket - Image 5
모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.

When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Only 7 km away, this 5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Mai Khao Beach, Soi Dog foundation, Splash Jungle Water Park. Marriott is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket lives up to expectations. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, outdoor pool, indoor pool, spa, massage. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket.

주소 /지도

234 Moo3 Tambol Mai Khao, Ampur Thalang, Mai Khao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

