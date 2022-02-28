SAMUI TEST & GO

차웽 코브 비치 리조트 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
7.9

1346 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 28, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

섬의 주요 해변에 위치한 이 리조트는 차웽 남쪽 끝에 있는 해변가 위치를 자랑합니다. 이곳에 머무는 동안 다이빙, 스노클링을 하거나 호텔의 다층 수영장에서 간단히 휴식을 취하실 수 있습니다. 도로 양쪽에 다양한 객실이 있는 차웽 코브 비치 리조트는 모든 여행자에게 훌륭한 선택이 될 것입니다. 위치는 또한 해변까지 쉽게 걸어갈 수 있고 근처의 수많은 레스토랑에서 저녁 식사를 즐길 수 있습니다. 호텔은 또한 자전거와 지프 대여를 도와드릴 수 있어 투숙객이 원하는 속도로 섬 전체를 둘러볼 수 있습니다. 차웽 코브 비치 리조트에 머물면서 태양과 모래를 즐기십시오.

점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
차웽 코브 비치 리조트 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 차웽 코브 비치 리조트
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

17/4 Moo 3, Chaweng Beach Road, Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

