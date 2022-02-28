查汶湾海滩度假村 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
这家度假村位于岛上的主要海滩上，位于查汶海滩南端的海滨位置。在这里，客人可以潜水、浮潜或只是在酒店的分层游泳池旁闲逛。查汶湾海滩度假村拥有分布在道路两侧的各种客房，是任何旅客的绝佳选择。该位置还使您可以轻松步行到海滩并在附近众多餐厅中的任何一家享用晚餐。酒店还可以帮助安排自行车和吉普车出租服务，让客人可以按照自己的节奏探索整个岛屿。当您选择入住查汶湾海滩度假村时，享受阳光和沙滩。