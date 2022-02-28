SAMUI TEST & GO

Chaweng Cove Beach Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
7.9
rating with
1346 reviews
Updated on February 28, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

On the island's main beach, this resort boasts a beachfront position on the southern end of Chaweng. While here, guests can spend their time diving, snorkeling, or simply lounging by the hotel's tiered pool. With a wide range of rooms spread across both sides of the road, Chaweng Cove Beach Resort makes for a great choice for any traveler. The location also makes it possible to easily walk to the beach and enjoy an evening meal at any of the numerous restaurants nearby. The hotel can also help arrange for bike and jeep rentals, making it possible for guests to explore the entire island at their own pace. Enjoy the sun and the sand when you choose to stay at Chaweng Cove Beach Resort.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Chaweng Cove Beach Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Chaweng Cove Beach Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

17/4 Moo 3, Chaweng Beach Road, Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

