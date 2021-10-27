Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Avani Deluxe Room 42m²
풍모
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 커넥팅 룸
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 미혼 커플
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
아바니 풀빌라 68m²
풍모
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 커피 머신
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 미혼 커플
- 수영장
Avani+ Samui Resort에서의 숙박은 사무이에서 탁월한 선택이라 할 수 있습니다. 여기에서 손님들은 활기찬 도시가 제공하는 모든 것을 최대한 활용할 수 있습니다. 위치가 편리하고, 관광 명소로의 이동이 용이합니다. Avani+ Samui Resort 숙박시설은 흠 잡을데 없는 서비스와 필수적인 모든 오락시설을 활기찬 여행자들에게 제공합니다. 본 숙소는 가장 안목 있는 투숙객도 만족시킬 수 있는 다양한 시설을 제공합니다. 본 숙소에는 58개의 객실과 (해변가) 빌라가 마련되어 있습니다. 모든 객실은 세련되게 꾸며져 있으며, 대부분의 객실에서 평면 TV, 리넨, 거울, 슬리퍼, 소파 같은 편의시설을 제공합니다. 디럭스룸 및 아바니 풀빌라 투숙객은 하루 중 언제든지 체크인 및 체크아웃이 가능합니다. 준비할 수 있도록 48시간 전에 숙소로 알려주셔야 합니다. 스노클링, 카누, 프라이빗 비치, 야외 수영장, 정원 등의 시설을 하루 종일 즐길 수 있습니다. 어떤 이유로 사무이를 방문하시든 Avani+ Samui Resort는 짜릿하고 흥미진진한 휴가를 위한 완벽한 장소입니다.
4.8 AVANI Pool Villa
긍정적
네거티브
- Staff: always super kind, attentive, and proactive
- Food: excellent Chef. Both Thai and western food
- Large rooms/pools
- Resort has 2 public swimming pools, one of which reserved to adults
- Very easy to take boat trips as one can board directly from the beach
- Toilet area is not isolated from the rest of the bathroom/bedroom
Very nice hotel, perfect for a one week quarantine thanks to the pool villas. The hotel is located in a very private/quiet area