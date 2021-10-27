SAMUI TEST & GO

8.9

88レビューによる評価
更新日 March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Avani Deluxe Room 42
฿6,450 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • コネクティングルーム
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
AVANIプールヴィラ 68
฿8,950 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル
  • スイミングプール

アバニ+サムイリゾートはサムイを訪れる際の宿泊施設として最適です。ここから、ゲストは活気ある街が提供するすべてを最大限に活用することができます。 Avani + Samui Resortは便利なロケーションにあり、必見の目的地に簡単にアクセスできます。優れたサービスと幅広いアメニティを提供し、快適な滞在をお約束します。この宿泊施設には、最も目の肥えたゲストでも満足できる数多くの施設があります。58室の客室と（ビーチフロントの）ヴィラがあります。すべてが上品に装飾されており、多くはフラットスクリーンテレビ、リネン、鏡、スリッパ、ソファなどの快適ささえ提供しています。デラックスルームとアバニプールヴィラにご宿泊のお客様は、1日中いつでもチェックインおよびチェックアウトが可能です。手配ができるよう、48時間前までに宿泊施設に通知する必要があります。一日中、シュノーケリング、カヌー、プライベートビーチ、屋外プール、庭園のリラックスした雰囲気を楽しむことができます。サムイを訪れる理由が何であれ、アバニ+サムイリゾートは爽快でエキサイティングな休暇に最適な場所です。

スコア
4.8/5
優れた
に基づく 1 レビュー
評価
優れた
1
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
アバニ+サムイリゾートゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す アバニ+サムイリゾート
すべてのレビューを見る

🇺🇸Paul Vanni

でレビュー 27/10/2021
に到着しました 17/10/2021
4.8 AVANI Pool Villa
ポジティブ
  • Staff: always super kind, attentive, and proactive
  • Food: excellent Chef. Both Thai and western food
  • Large rooms/pools
  • Resort has 2 public swimming pools, one of which reserved to adults
  • Very easy to take boat trips as one can board directly from the beach
ネガ
  • Toilet area is not isolated from the rest of the bathroom/bedroom

Very nice hotel, perfect for a one week quarantine thanks to the pool villas. The hotel is located in a very private/quiet area

住所/地図

53/5 Moo 4, Phang Ka, Taling Ngam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 82000

