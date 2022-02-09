앱솔루트 생츄어리 호텔 (12세 이상 성인 전용) - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

모로코에서 영감을 받은 이 웰니스 리조트는 원기 회복을 원하는 사람들을 위해 설계되었습니다. Absolute Sanctuary Hotel(12세 이상 성인만 가능)에서 제공하는 프로그램 중에는 요가 수업, 스파에서의 마사지 트리트먼트, 광범위한 디톡스 패키지가 있습니다. 엄격한 과정은 웰빙 컨설턴트의 도움으로 목표를 달성하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 그리고 세션 사이에는 인피니티 풀에서 휴식을 취할 수 있는 평화로운 장소가 됩니다. 주제에 따라 음식은 유기농, 가볍고 신선합니다. 객실은 밝고 이국적인 모로코 침대보와 램프로 장식되어 있습니다. Absolute Sanctuary는 그림 같은 사무이에서 휴가를 보내는 동안 해독과 원기 회복을 돕습니다.

