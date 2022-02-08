SAMUI SANDBOX

All 16 Samui Sandbox SHA++ Hotels (7 Day Packages)

업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022

16 Samui Sandbox 호텔 표시 중. 객실도 객실별로 필터링됩니다. 모든 등급. 모든 결과는 현재 인기. 7 Day 검역 패키지를 제공하는 호텔 만 표시합니다.

The connecting flight on Bangkok Airways must be on an approved sealed route flight. The qualifying sealed route flights are always 4 numbers beginning with "51". Any of the flights you can see for sale on the Bangkok Airways website, such as PG171, are public flights only for domestic passengers. For example, sealed route flights PG5125 and PG5171 flights can only be booked by your international carrier and are not publicly for sale, since they are intended only as sealed route transfer flights for passengers that are arriving in the country and have not been through the Test & Go, Sandbox, or AQ program yet.

  1. 차웽 노이 풀 빌라

    8.0

    464     리뷰로 평가
    30m² +
    시작 ฿15,400 (7 일)
    차웽 노이 풀 빌라 - 0차웽 노이 풀 빌라 - 1
    환불 정책 있음
    2 리뷰
    차웽 노이 풀 빌라
    호텔 세부 정보보기
    Deluxe Room Pool View - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30
    7 Day Sandbox ฿15,400
    Deluxe Room Pool View - Breakfast-Test and Go Package 30
    7 Day Sandbox ฿17,500
    Deluxe Room Pool View For 3 People - Breakfast -Test and Go Package 30
    7 Day Sandbox ฿17,500

  2. 스카이 비치 호텔

    9.5

    23     리뷰로 평가
    92m² +
    시작 ฿35,700 (7 일)
    스카이 비치 호텔 - 0스카이 비치 호텔 - 1
    환불 정책 있음
    스카이 비치 호텔
    호텔 세부 정보보기
    PENTHOUSE 1 BEDROOM SEA VIEW POOL SUITE 92
    7 Day Sandbox ฿35,700
    1 BEDROOM POOL SUITE 96
    7 Day Sandbox ฿25,200
    1 BEDROOM SEA VIEW POOL SUITE 113
    7 Day Sandbox ฿32,550

  3. Baan Bophut Beach Hotel

    8.6

    166     리뷰로 평가
    27m² +
    시작 ฿22,489 (7 일)
    Baan Bophut Beach Hotel - 0Baan Bophut Beach Hotel - 1
    Baan Bophut Beach Hotel
    호텔 세부 정보보기
    Ground Floor Superior Beachfront Room 27
    7 Day Sandbox ฿22,489
    Middle Floor Sea View Balcony Room 27
    7 Day Sandbox ฿21,024
    Ground Floor Executive Beachfront Room 27
    7 Day Sandbox ฿23,466
