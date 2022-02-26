サランホテル - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
ブティックビーチフロントホテルは、手付かずのチャウエンノイビーチに位置し、チャウエンの賑やかなナイトライフやショッピングパラダイスから徒歩ですぐです。サランホテルは、チャウエンノイビーチの静かなエリアへのアクセスを楽しんでいます。チャウエンノイビーチは、サムイで最も人気のあるビーチの、混雑が少なく、より静かな姉妹です。高級ホテルは、ほとんどのジェットセットの旅行者を喜ばせる究極のスタイルと設備を提供します。ビジネス旅行者向けに、ホテルでは高速Wi-Fiも提供しています。サランのツアーデスクでは、島巡りやダイビング旅行、サムイを探索するための交通手段の手配をお手伝いします。インフィニティエッジプールのそばに座ったり、リラックスできるマッサージトリートメントを選んで、1日の終わりを完璧に過ごしましょう。サランホテルでの滞在は純粋に贅沢であり、サムイにいるときに間違いなく経験する必要があります。