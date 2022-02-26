더 사란 호텔 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
해변가에 위치한 부티크 호텔은 깨끗한 차웽 노이 해변에 자리해 있으며 차웽의 번화한 나이트라이프와 쇼핑 천국에서 단 몇 걸음 떨어져 있습니다. Sarann Hotel은 사무이에서 가장 인기 있는 해변의 덜 붐비고 평화로운 자매인 차웽 노이 해변(Chaweng Noi Beach)의 평화로운 지역에 접근할 수 있습니다. 이 고급 호텔은 대부분의 제트기 세트 여행자를 기쁘게 할 최고의 스타일과 편의 시설을 제공합니다. 비즈니스 여행객을 위해 호텔은 고속 Wi-Fi도 제공합니다. Sarann의 투어 데스크는 섬 호핑, 다이빙 여행, 사무이 여행을 위한 교통편 예약을 도와드립니다. 인피니티 에지 풀 옆에 앉거나 하루의 완벽한 마무리를 위해 편안한 마사지 트리트먼트를 선택하십시오. Sarann Hotel에서의 숙박은 순수한 사치이며 사무이에 있을 때 반드시 경험해야 합니다.