萨兰酒店 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

这家精品海滨酒店坐落在原始的 Chaweng Noi 海滩上，距离 Chaweng 繁华的夜生活和购物天堂仅几步之遥。 Sarann Hotel酒店享有宁静的查汶海滩（Chaweng Noi Beach），这是苏梅岛最受欢迎的海滩的姐妹，不那么拥挤，但更加宁静。这家豪华酒店提供终极风格和设施，让大多数乘坐喷气式飞机的旅客感到满意。对于商务旅客，酒店还提供高速 Wi-Fi。 Sarann 酒店的旅游咨询台可以帮助安排环岛游和潜水之旅以及探索苏梅岛的交通服务。坐在无边泳池旁，或选择放松的按摩护理，为您的一天画上完美句号。入住 The Sarann Hotel 是纯粹的奢华体验，在苏梅岛绝对值得体验。