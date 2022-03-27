Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Ideal for fun and relaxation, Nidhra Lanna Hotel is located in the Tha Phae area of Chiang Mai. Only 0.5 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Nidhra Lanna Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include hot tub, garden are designed for escape and relaxation. Nidhra Lanna Hotel is a smart choice for travelers to Chiang Mai, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.