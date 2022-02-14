Stable Lodge - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Nestled in the heart of Sukhumvit, Stable Lodge is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Stable Lodge, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, massage, garden are designed for escape and relaxation. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Stable Lodge hits the spot in many ways.