SAMUI TEST & GO

チャウエンヴィラウィーホテル - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.6

818レビューによる評価
更新日 March 14, 2022
Chaweng Villawee Hotel - Image 0
Chaweng Villawee Hotel - Image 1
Chaweng Villawee Hotel - Image 2
Chaweng Villawee Hotel - Image 3
Chaweng Villawee Hotel - Image 4
Chaweng Villawee Hotel - Image 5
+27 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

観光客でもビジネス旅行でも、チャウエンヴィラウィーホテルはサムイ島を訪れる際の宿泊施設として最適です。街の興奮から0.5kmに位置する、この3つ星ホテルは絶好のロケーションにあり、街の最大のアトラクションへのアクセスを提供します。便利なロケーションにあり、市内の必見の目的地に簡単にアクセスできます。 Chaweng Villawee Hotelでは、優れたサービスと優れた設備が忘れられない滞在をお約束します。全室での無料Wi-Fi、毎日のハウスキーピング、コインランドリー、タクシーサービス、車椅子対応の設備は、各ゲストの便宜のためにすぐに利用できます。 Chaweng VillaweeHotelには46室の客室があります。すべてが上品な内装で、多くはフラットスクリーンテレビ、ハンガーラック、無料のウェルカムドリンク、鏡、ソファなどの快適さを提供します。屋外プール、サンルーム、庭園などのレクリエーション施設は、脱出とリラクゼーションのために設計されています。 Chaweng Villawee Hotelは、サムイ島の質の高い宿泊施設のワンストップ先です。

スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
チャウエンヴィラウィーホテルゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す チャウエンヴィラウィーホテル
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

174 Moo.2, Chaweng Beach, Tambon Bophut Koh Samui, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

