チャウエンヴィラウィーホテル - Samui Sandbox Hotel

観光客でもビジネス旅行でも、チャウエンヴィラウィーホテルはサムイ島を訪れる際の宿泊施設として最適です。街の興奮から0.5kmに位置する、この3つ星ホテルは絶好のロケーションにあり、街の最大のアトラクションへのアクセスを提供します。便利なロケーションにあり、市内の必見の目的地に簡単にアクセスできます。 Chaweng Villawee Hotelでは、優れたサービスと優れた設備が忘れられない滞在をお約束します。全室での無料Wi-Fi、毎日のハウスキーピング、コインランドリー、タクシーサービス、車椅子対応の設備は、各ゲストの便宜のためにすぐに利用できます。 Chaweng VillaweeHotelには46室の客室があります。すべてが上品な内装で、多くはフラットスクリーンテレビ、ハンガーラック、無料のウェルカムドリンク、鏡、ソファなどの快適さを提供します。屋外プール、サンルーム、庭園などのレクリエーション施設は、脱出とリラクゼーションのために設計されています。 Chaweng Villawee Hotelは、サムイ島の質の高い宿泊施設のワンストップ先です。