查汶维拉威酒店 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

无论您是游客还是商务出差，查汶维拉威酒店都是您到访苏梅岛的绝佳住宿选择。这家 3 星级酒店距离热闹的城市 0.5 公里，地理位置优越，可方便前往市内最大的景点。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。查汶维拉威酒店酒店提供优质贴心的服务和方便实用的设施，赢得了客人的普遍好评。所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接、每日客房清洁服务、自助洗衣店、出租车服务、无障碍设施等设施，为每位客人提供便利。查汶维拉威酒店拥有 46 间客房。所有客房均布置高雅，许多客房甚至提供平板电视、衣架、免费迎宾饮品、镜子、沙发等舒适设施。该物业的娱乐设施，包括室外游泳池、日光浴室、花园，专为逃离和放松而设计。查汶维拉威酒店是您在苏梅岛寻找优质住宿的一站式目的地。