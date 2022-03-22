BANGKOK TEST & GO

Picnic Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
note avec
1063 avis
Mis à jour le March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at Picnic Hotel Bangkok, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Only 0.8 Km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Picnic Hotel Bangkok also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, convenience store, 24-hour front desk. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens, mirror. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Picnic Hotel Bangkok your home away from home.

Adresse / Carte

39 Rangnam Road Rajprarop Phayathai, Pathumwan, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

