BANGKOK TEST & GO

Picnic Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
Bewertung mit
1063 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 22, 2022
Picnic Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Picnic Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Picnic Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Picnic Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Picnic Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Picnic Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+30 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at Picnic Hotel Bangkok, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Only 0.8 Km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Picnic Hotel Bangkok also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, convenience store, 24-hour front desk. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens, mirror. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Picnic Hotel Bangkok your home away from home.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Picnic Hotel Bangkok , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Picnic Hotel Bangkok
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

39 Rangnam Road Rajprarop Phayathai, Pathumwan, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Partnerhotels

Royal View Resort
8.3
Bewertung mit
6272 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
Bewertung mit
1085 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
Bewertung mit
2458 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
Bewertung mit
2090 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
6947 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
3139 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
Bewertung mit
3757 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
Bewertung mit
4953 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
Bewertung mit
1116 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
Bewertung mit
57 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
Bewertung mit
2062 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
Bewertung mit
7337 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
2605 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3
Bewertung mit
32 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
Bewertung mit
609 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU