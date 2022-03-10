SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Longtail Beach Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
9.1
note avec
24 avis
Mis à jour le March 10, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Thong Nai Pan Yai, a few steps from Thong Nai Pan Yai Beach, Longtail Beach Resort provides accommodations with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a bar. A 14-minute walk from Thong Nai Pan Noi Beach, the property has a private beach area, as well as a garden. The resort features family rooms.

Each room includes a private bathroom with a shower, while selected rooms contain a balcony and others also offer garden views.

The resort has a terrace. The area is popular for hiking, and car rental is available at Longtail Beach Resort.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Longtail Beach Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Longtail Beach Resort
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

Moo 5 Thong Nai Pan Yai Beach, Thong Nai Pan Yai, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Villas Anantara Rasananda à Koh Phangan
9.2
note avec
333 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Phangan Resort & Spa
8.9
note avec
1288 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Varivana Resort Koh Phangan
9.2
note avec
103 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Palita Lodge
8.8
note avec
553 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Petit Paradis Resort
8.5
note avec
190 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
note avec
483 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Villas Royal Muang Samui
8.4
note avec
673 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Fair House Villas et Spa Samui
8.3
note avec
606 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU