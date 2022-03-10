Longtail Beach Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Located in Thong Nai Pan Yai, a few steps from Thong Nai Pan Yai Beach, Longtail Beach Resort provides accommodations with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a bar. A 14-minute walk from Thong Nai Pan Noi Beach, the property has a private beach area, as well as a garden. The resort features family rooms.
Each room includes a private bathroom with a shower, while selected rooms contain a balcony and others also offer garden views.
The resort has a terrace. The area is popular for hiking, and car rental is available at Longtail Beach Resort.