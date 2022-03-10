SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Longtail Beach Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
9.1

24 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 10, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Thong Nai Pan Yai, a few steps from Thong Nai Pan Yai Beach, Longtail Beach Resort provides accommodations with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a bar. A 14-minute walk from Thong Nai Pan Noi Beach, the property has a private beach area, as well as a garden. The resort features family rooms.

Each room includes a private bathroom with a shower, while selected rooms contain a balcony and others also offer garden views.

The resort has a terrace. The area is popular for hiking, and car rental is available at Longtail Beach Resort.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Longtail Beach Resort 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Longtail Beach Resort
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

Moo 5 Thong Nai Pan Yai Beach, Thong Nai Pan Yai, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

아난타라 라사난다 코팡안 빌라
9.2
평가
333 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
산티야 코팡안 리조트 & 스파
8.9
평가
1288 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
바리바나 리조트 코팡안
9.2
평가
103 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
팔리타 로지
8.8
평가
553 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
리틀 파라다이스 리조트
8.5
평가
190 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
평가
483 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
로열 무앙 사무이 빌라
8.4
평가
673 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
페어 하우스 빌라 앤 스파 사무이
8.3
평가
606 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU