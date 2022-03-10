SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Longtail Beach Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
9.1

24レビューによる評価
更新日 March 10, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Thong Nai Pan Yai, a few steps from Thong Nai Pan Yai Beach, Longtail Beach Resort provides accommodations with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a bar. A 14-minute walk from Thong Nai Pan Noi Beach, the property has a private beach area, as well as a garden. The resort features family rooms.

Each room includes a private bathroom with a shower, while selected rooms contain a balcony and others also offer garden views.

The resort has a terrace. The area is popular for hiking, and car rental is available at Longtail Beach Resort.

住所/地図

Moo 5 Thong Nai Pan Yai Beach, Thong Nai Pan Yai, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

