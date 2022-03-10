SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Longtail Beach Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
9.1
waardering met
24 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 10, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Thong Nai Pan Yai, a few steps from Thong Nai Pan Yai Beach, Longtail Beach Resort provides accommodations with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a bar. A 14-minute walk from Thong Nai Pan Noi Beach, the property has a private beach area, as well as a garden. The resort features family rooms.

Each room includes a private bathroom with a shower, while selected rooms contain a balcony and others also offer garden views.

The resort has a terrace. The area is popular for hiking, and car rental is available at Longtail Beach Resort.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Longtail Beach Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Longtail Beach Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

Moo 5 Thong Nai Pan Yai Beach, Thong Nai Pan Yai, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villa's
9.2
waardering met
333 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Phangan Resort & Spa
8.9
waardering met
1288 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Varivana Resort Koh Phangan
9.2
waardering met
103 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Palita Lodge
8.8
waardering met
553 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Little Paradise Resort
8.5
waardering met
190 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
waardering met
483 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Royal Muang Samui Villa's
8.4
waardering met
673 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Fair House Villas en Spa Samui
8.3
waardering met
606 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU