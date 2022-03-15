Chinatown Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Over a period 70 years, Chinatown Hotel has established itself as a leading name in Thai and Chinese hospitality. The hotel consists of 75 rooms with panoramic views. Conveniently situated in an exclusive area of Yaowaraj Road, Chinatown Hotel is about a 40-minute drive from the international airport, five minutes from Hualamphong railway station and Rajawongse Harbor, and close to many tourist attractions in the heart of Bangkok. The staff are all experienced in the true art of traditional Thai and Chinese hospitality. The coffee shop features a la carte dining with a range of international and Asian specialties. Chinatown Hotel's Lobby Bar is open for cocktails and coffees while the function room can cater to groups of up to 120. Booking is easy with our secure online booking form.