Chinatown Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.3
Bewertung mit
1883 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 15, 2022
Chinatown Hotel - Image 0
Chinatown Hotel - Image 1
Chinatown Hotel - Image 2
Chinatown Hotel - Image 3
Chinatown Hotel - Image 4
Chinatown Hotel - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Over a period 70 years, Chinatown Hotel has established itself as a leading name in Thai and Chinese hospitality. The hotel consists of 75 rooms with panoramic views. Conveniently situated in an exclusive area of Yaowaraj Road, Chinatown Hotel is about a 40-minute drive from the international airport, five minutes from Hualamphong railway station and Rajawongse Harbor, and close to many tourist attractions in the heart of Bangkok. The staff are all experienced in the true art of traditional Thai and Chinese hospitality. The coffee shop features a la carte dining with a range of international and Asian specialties. Chinatown Hotel's Lobby Bar is open for cocktails and coffees while the function room can cater to groups of up to 120. Booking is easy with our secure online booking form.

526 Yaowarat Rd, Samphantawong, China Town, Bangkok, Thailand, 10100

