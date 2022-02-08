HUA HIN TEST & GO

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.9
note avec
2884 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin lies on the popular Hua Hin Beach of Thailand. Famous for its beautiful gardens, colonial-style buildings, and stunning location, the hotel offers premium, modern facilities and service. All of its 249 rooms and 42 villas are fully equipped with contemporary, 5-star amenities. This property also features five restaurants offering various cuisines, sweeping poolside bars, three conference rooms, and Wi-Fi in all public areas. There are a range of recreational features available such as three outdoor swimming pools, a spa with a Jacuzzi bath and massage treatments, a fitness center, bicycle rental service, billiards, snooker tables, table tennis, and volleyball facilities. Please submit you desired date in secure online booking form to reserve the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin.

Adresse / Carte

1 Damnernkasem Road, Hua Hin, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

