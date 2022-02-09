Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin lies on the popular Hua Hin Beach of Thailand. Famous for its beautiful gardens, colonial-style buildings, and stunning location, the hotel offers premium, modern facilities and service. All of its 249 rooms and 42 villas are fully equipped with contemporary, 5-star amenities. This property also features five restaurants offering various cuisines, sweeping poolside bars, three conference rooms, and Wi-Fi in all public areas. There are a range of recreational features available such as three outdoor swimming pools, a spa with a Jacuzzi bath and massage treatments, a fitness center, bicycle rental service, billiards, snooker tables, table tennis, and volleyball facilities. Please submit you desired date in secure online booking form to reserve the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin.

