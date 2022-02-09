HUA HIN TEST & GO

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.9
waardering met
2884 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin - Image 0
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin - Image 1
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin - Image 2
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin - Image 3
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin - Image 4
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin - Image 5
+18 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin lies on the popular Hua Hin Beach of Thailand. Famous for its beautiful gardens, colonial-style buildings, and stunning location, the hotel offers premium, modern facilities and service. All of its 249 rooms and 42 villas are fully equipped with contemporary, 5-star amenities. This property also features five restaurants offering various cuisines, sweeping poolside bars, three conference rooms, and Wi-Fi in all public areas. There are a range of recreational features available such as three outdoor swimming pools, a spa with a Jacuzzi bath and massage treatments, a fitness center, bicycle rental service, billiards, snooker tables, table tennis, and volleyball facilities. Please submit you desired date in secure online booking form to reserve the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

1 Damnernkasem Road, Hua Hin, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
waardering met
958 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
waardering met
29 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU