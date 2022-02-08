HUA HIN TEST & GO

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.9
Bewertung mit
2884 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin - Image 0
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin - Image 1
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin - Image 2
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin - Image 3
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin - Image 4
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin - Image 5
+18 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin lies on the popular Hua Hin Beach of Thailand. Famous for its beautiful gardens, colonial-style buildings, and stunning location, the hotel offers premium, modern facilities and service. All of its 249 rooms and 42 villas are fully equipped with contemporary, 5-star amenities. This property also features five restaurants offering various cuisines, sweeping poolside bars, three conference rooms, and Wi-Fi in all public areas. There are a range of recreational features available such as three outdoor swimming pools, a spa with a Jacuzzi bath and massage treatments, a fitness center, bicycle rental service, billiards, snooker tables, table tennis, and volleyball facilities. Please submit you desired date in secure online booking form to reserve the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

1 Damnernkasem Road, Hua Hin, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
Bewertung mit
958 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
Bewertung mit
29 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU