Bangkok
7.5
Bewertung mit
1433 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 11, 2022
Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

The Royal River Hotel, situated on the Thonburi side of Bangkok, offers guests a stunning view of the Chao Phraya River. From this location, guests can traverse the river via boats and ferries to reach some of Bangkok’s most historical sites – including the Grand Palace, Wat Po, and the Temple of Dawn. A complimentary shuttle boat service is also available to reach the River City. From here, it is only a short taxi ride to the shopping district of Siam or the main skytrain station, which serves as a starting point for exploring the rest of the city. The Royal River Hotel offers stunning views of the river and the Grand Palace, views that are exceptionally beautiful when lit up at night. To continue with your reservation, please enter your arrival and departure dates into our secure online form.

219 Soi Charansanitwong 66/1, Charansanitwong Road, Bangplad, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10700

