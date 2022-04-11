BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Royal River Hotel - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

7.5

1433レビューによる評価
April 11, 2022
追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。

The Royal River Hotel, situated on the Thonburi side of Bangkok, offers guests a stunning view of the Chao Phraya River. From this location, guests can traverse the river via boats and ferries to reach some of Bangkok’s most historical sites – including the Grand Palace, Wat Po, and the Temple of Dawn. A complimentary shuttle boat service is also available to reach the River City. From here, it is only a short taxi ride to the shopping district of Siam or the main skytrain station, which serves as a starting point for exploring the rest of the city. The Royal River Hotel offers stunning views of the river and the Grand Palace, views that are exceptionally beautiful when lit up at night. To continue with your reservation, please enter your arrival and departure dates into our secure online form.

住所/地図

219 Soi Charansanitwong 66/1, Charansanitwong Road, Bangplad, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10700

