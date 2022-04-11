BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Royal River Hotel - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
7.5
通过
1433条评论进行评分
更新于 April 11, 2022
The Royal River Hotel - Image 0
The Royal River Hotel - Image 1
The Royal River Hotel - Image 2
The Royal River Hotel - Image 3
The Royal River Hotel - Image 4
The Royal River Hotel - Image 5
+23 相片

请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

The Royal River Hotel, situated on the Thonburi side of Bangkok, offers guests a stunning view of the Chao Phraya River. From this location, guests can traverse the river via boats and ferries to reach some of Bangkok’s most historical sites – including the Grand Palace, Wat Po, and the Temple of Dawn. A complimentary shuttle boat service is also available to reach the River City. From here, it is only a short taxi ride to the shopping district of Siam or the main skytrain station, which serves as a starting point for exploring the rest of the city. The Royal River Hotel offers stunning views of the river and the Grand Palace, views that are exceptionally beautiful when lit up at night. To continue with your reservation, please enter your arrival and departure dates into our secure online form.

显示所有酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是The Royal River Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 The Royal River Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

219 Soi Charansanitwong 66/1, Charansanitwong Road, Bangplad, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10700

合作伙伴酒店

True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1

2458 评论
฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3

6272 评论
฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3

1085 评论
฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7

1458 评论
฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6

2090 评论
฿-1
Marriott Sathorn Vista Bangkok
8.7

694 评论
฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4

6947 评论
฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9

3139 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4

1352 评论
฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1

1324 评论
฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9

730 评论
฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8

2062 评论
฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7

4953 评论
฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7

601 评论
฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5

3583 评论
฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6

609 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU