S Ratchada Leisure Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Located in Bangkok, 4.2 km from Arab Street, S Ratchada Leisure Hotel provides accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness centre. With a bar, the property also features a shared lounge, as well as a garden. The accommodation offers a 24-hour front desk, room service and currency exchange for guests. Guest rooms at the hotel come with air conditioning, a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a safety deposit box and a private bathroom with a shower, bathrobes and slippers. At S Ratchada Leisure Hotel each room is fitted with bed linen and towels. The accommodation offers a continental or buffet breakfast. S Ratchada Leisure Hotel offers 5-star accommodation with a hot tub and children's playground. The area is popular for cycling, and bike hire and car hire are available at the hotel. Emporium Shopping Mall is 4.4 km from S Ratchada Leisure Hotel, while Central Embassy is 5 km away. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International, 17 km from the accommodation, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.