BANGKOK TEST & GO

S Ratchada Leisure Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
Bewertung mit
20 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 22, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Bangkok, 4.2 km from Arab Street, S Ratchada Leisure Hotel provides accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness centre. With a bar, the property also features a shared lounge, as well as a garden. The accommodation offers a 24-hour front desk, room service and currency exchange for guests. Guest rooms at the hotel come with air conditioning, a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a safety deposit box and a private bathroom with a shower, bathrobes and slippers. At S Ratchada Leisure Hotel each room is fitted with bed linen and towels. The accommodation offers a continental or buffet breakfast. S Ratchada Leisure Hotel offers 5-star accommodation with a hot tub and children's playground. The area is popular for cycling, and bike hire and car hire are available at the hotel. Emporium Shopping Mall is 4.4 km from S Ratchada Leisure Hotel, while Central Embassy is 5 km away. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International, 17 km from the accommodation, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei S Ratchada Leisure Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR S Ratchada Leisure Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

52 Thiam Ruam Mit Road Huai Khawang, Bangkok, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

Partnerhotels

Royal View Resort
8.3
Bewertung mit
6272 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
Bewertung mit
1085 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
Bewertung mit
2458 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
Bewertung mit
2090 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
6947 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
3139 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
Bewertung mit
3757 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
Bewertung mit
75 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
Bewertung mit
2454 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
Bewertung mit
487 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
Bewertung mit
669 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
11540 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Elf Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
Bewertung mit
830 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
Bewertung mit
6776 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
Bewertung mit
57 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU