S Ratchada Leisure Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
waardering met
20 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 22, 2022

Located in Bangkok, 4.2 km from Arab Street, S Ratchada Leisure Hotel provides accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness centre. With a bar, the property also features a shared lounge, as well as a garden. The accommodation offers a 24-hour front desk, room service and currency exchange for guests. Guest rooms at the hotel come with air conditioning, a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a safety deposit box and a private bathroom with a shower, bathrobes and slippers. At S Ratchada Leisure Hotel each room is fitted with bed linen and towels. The accommodation offers a continental or buffet breakfast. S Ratchada Leisure Hotel offers 5-star accommodation with a hot tub and children's playground. The area is popular for cycling, and bike hire and car hire are available at the hotel. Emporium Shopping Mall is 4.4 km from S Ratchada Leisure Hotel, while Central Embassy is 5 km away. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International, 17 km from the accommodation, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.

Adres / kaart

52 Thiam Ruam Mit Road Huai Khawang, Bangkok, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

