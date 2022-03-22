BANGKOK TEST & GO

S Ratchada Leisure Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8

20レビューによる評価
更新日 March 22, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Bangkok, 4.2 km from Arab Street, S Ratchada Leisure Hotel provides accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness centre. With a bar, the property also features a shared lounge, as well as a garden. The accommodation offers a 24-hour front desk, room service and currency exchange for guests. Guest rooms at the hotel come with air conditioning, a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a safety deposit box and a private bathroom with a shower, bathrobes and slippers. At S Ratchada Leisure Hotel each room is fitted with bed linen and towels. The accommodation offers a continental or buffet breakfast. S Ratchada Leisure Hotel offers 5-star accommodation with a hot tub and children's playground. The area is popular for cycling, and bike hire and car hire are available at the hotel. Emporium Shopping Mall is 4.4 km from S Ratchada Leisure Hotel, while Central Embassy is 5 km away. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International, 17 km from the accommodation, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
S Ratchada Leisure Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す S Ratchada Leisure Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

52 Thiam Ruam Mit Road Huai Khawang, Bangkok, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

パートナーホテル

Royal View Resort
8.3
との評価
6272 レビュー
から ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
との評価
1085 レビュー
から ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
との評価
2458 レビュー
から ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
との評価
2090 レビュー
から ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
との評価
6947 レビュー
から ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
との評価
3139 レビュー
から ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
との評価
3757 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
との評価
75 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
との評価
2454 レビュー
から ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
との評価
487 レビュー
から ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
との評価
669 レビュー
から ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
との評価
11540 レビュー
から ฿-1
イレブンホテルバンコクスクンビット11
8.9
との評価
830 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
との評価
6776 レビュー
から ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
との評価
57 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU