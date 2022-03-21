BANGKOK TEST & GO

Riverfront Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.8
Bewertung mit
1136 Bewertungen
March 21, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Riverfront Bangkok is situated on the bank of the Chao Phraya River with all of its rooms enjoying breathtaking views of the city skyline and the river. Centrally located on Rama III road, this property is within easy reach of the Silom-Sathorn business district, shopping mall and supermarkets such as Central Rama III Department Store, Tesco Lotus, Foodland and with easy access to Asiatique the Riverfront, Icon Siam and the expressway to and from Suvarnabhumi Airport. The rooms feature spacious interior with fully-equipped facilities such as kitchen and dining areas ideal for both leisure and business travelers. A complimentary shuttle bus is provided to nearby attractions and BTS Chongnonsi Station for your convenience.

SV City, 912 Rama III Road, Bangpongpang, Yannawa, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

